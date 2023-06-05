10 reasons to visit Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this summer

Advertisement

Despite being the most popular holiday destination for domestic tourists, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is woefully under-visited by non-Germans. According to the Lonely Planet, 97 percent of tourists who flock to the region each year are German.

If foreigners have visited, it’s most likely to have been to the seaside Stadt of Rostock and maybe to see the stunning Schloss of Schwerin, the capital.

But the whole state has a slew of attractions - from majestic lakes to historic Hanseatic towns - which will leave all visitors in awe.

Lots of sunshine

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regularly tops the list of Germany's sunniest states and 2022 was no different. Last year, Germany's most northeastern state was once again the sunniest federal state with 1,648 hours of sunshine. So sun-seekers planning a trip here over the summer are unlikely to be disappointed.

An abundance of water

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is not only blessed with abundant sunshine but it also surpasses all other German states with its water resources. With over 2,000 lakes and more than 2,000 kilometres of coastline, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the ideal destination for watersports lovers, or for those just wanting to relax near refreshing bodies of water.

Stunning historical sites

From the fairy-tale-like Schwerin Castle on Lake Schwerin to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Wismar and Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has no shortage of well-preserved historical sites to visit.

Schwerin Castle in Schwerin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bernd Wüstneck

The Hanseatic cities of Wismar and Stralsund provide visitors with a glimpse into the region's rich maritime history and feature well-preserved architecture, including Gothic brick churches and merchant houses.

Other highlights include the Neubrandenburg city wall - a medieval fortification which dates back to the 14th century and the Renaissance castle in the town of Güstrow.

Island escapes

If you want to feel like you've escaped Germany without actually having to leave the country, a visit to the Baltic Sea islands is just what you need.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is home to 25 islands and peninsulas, with Rügen, Usedom, Fischland-Darß-Zingst, Poel, and Hiddensee being the most renowned. Among them, Rügen claims the title of Germany's largest island, spanning an impressive 930 square kilometres.

Rügen is best known for its beautiful white cliffs and the Jasmund National Park and if you're visiting the island you should also head to the Königsstuhl vantage point for a breathtaking view of the Baltic Sea coast.

Thousands of manor houses and castles

In the past, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was home to countless dukes, princes and affluent Hanseatic citizens who left behind over 2,000 castles, manor houses, and stately homes in the region. Of these, more than 1,000 are listed buildings and around a third are open to visitors.

These houses not only provide tourists with a glimpse into the region's past but many have also been transformed into cultural institutions that contribute to the local arts scene, hosting concerts, workshops and exhibitions throughout the year.

A great place for artists

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has long been a place of inspiration for artists and many of the region's manor houses have been repurposed as places to host artistic projects and workshops in the region.

One place with a particularly interesting artistic history is Ahrenshoop Beach: a picturesque artists' village on the Fischland-Darß-Zingst Peninsula. The first artists' settlement was founded here in around 1890 and over the years more and more creative people were drawn here, inspired by the beautiful natural surroundings.

Amazing beaches

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's extensive coastline offers a rich variety of beaches, each with its own distinctive charm.

Highlights include Warnemünde Beach near the town of Rostock, which offers visitors a broad expanse of sandy shores, beachside bars, watersports activities and an iconic lighthouse.

The wide sandy beach between Binz and Prora. Photo: picture alliance / Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Jens Büttner

With its long stretch of soft sand, and crystal-clear waters, Binz Beach on the island of Rügen is widely acclaimed as one of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's finest beaches.

Zingst Beach on the Zingst Peninsula is part of the Western Pomerania Lagoon Area National Park and is celebrated for its unspoiled beauty, vast stretches of sandy terrain, and dune landscapes.

Kühlungsborn Beach boasts one of the longest stretches of coastline in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, extending over several kilometres. The beach also offers a picturesque promenade dotted with cafes, restaurants, and boutiques.

Fish sandwiches

Probably the best-known dish from Western Pomerania is the Fischbrötchen: a locally sourced, fresh fish - usually herring - grilled or pickled, served in a crusty roll, with toppings such as onions, lettuce, and pickles.

Fischbrötchen is a popular street food snack and can be found sold in stalls next to beaches and in coastal towns throughout the region. It may not sound like much, but it's really worth a visit to the region all by itself.

Outdoor activities

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is a perfect destination for those who enjoy an active summer holiday.

Hiking enthusiasts can find plenty of trails in Müritz National Park, Jasmund National Park, and Mecklenburg Switzerland and those who prefer exploring on two wheels can try out some of the picturesque cycling routes. The Baltic Sea Cycle Route and the Mecklenburg Lakes Cycle Route are particularly popular choices.

The Serrahn beech forest in the Müritz National Park. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Nationalparkamt Müritz

Nature lovers will find plenty to explore in the region's nature reserves and national parks, which are teeming with diverse flora and fauna. Western Pomerania Lagoon Area National Park stands out as a prime spot to witness rare bird species and other captivating wildlife.

Wellness and Spa

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is home to numerous spa towns that offer a peaceful retreat to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Bad Sülze, for example, is a small spa town known for its therapeutic peat and moor mud. Visitors can enjoy mud baths and spa treatments and explore the nature trails and parks in the area.

Another notable spa town is Bad Wilsnack, renowned for its healing thermal saltwater springs.