Motorcyclist dies in collision at German Ironman race

A motorcyclist carrying a cameraman covering an Ironman triathlon in the northern German city of Hamburg died Sunday after colliding with a cyclist during the race.

The motorcycle driver participating in the race coverage "died at the site of the accident despite medical assistance", Hamburg police officer Curt Wenzel told broadcaster NDR.

The road cyclist involved in the collision suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, while the cameraman escaped with only slight injuries.

Public broadcaster ARD cut off its coverage of the event following the incident, though the race continued.

Participants in the Hamburg Ironman triathlon -- a 3.8-kilometre (2.4 mile) swim, a 180-kilometre cycling course and a marathon-length footrace -- are competing for the European title in the event and qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice, France.