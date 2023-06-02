Why are flights to and from Germany so expensive at the moment?

Advertisement

If you've been trying to book a flight to or from Germany at the moment, you'll notice that prices are much higher compared to previous years.

But this trend is not limited to Germany - it's happening across Europe and beyond. Since the pandemic, the cost of living has soared and flight tickets are not left out.

In an interview with Germany's Bild am Sonntag in May, TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said the days of cheaper offers are largely over.

Ebel added that travellers’ booking habits, such as buying tickets shortly before departure, are likely to lead to a further rise in ticket prices. "Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception," he said.

Meanwhile, Ryanair Austria head Andreas Gruber said back in September 2022 that there would "be no more €10 tickets" for flights.

In an annual comparison put together by the portal idealo.de and reported on by German media, flight prices rose sharply in the aftermath of the pandemic. And booking prices for holidays in Germany are also above average. According to their research, holidaymakers had to pay up to 58 percent more for their flight to Greece, Majorca or Turkey in 2022 than in 2021.

And travellers are seeing further price increases this year. In March 2023, trips with return flights within Europe were on average 12.4 percent more expensive than in March 2019, reported German news magazine Spiegel.

From flights already booked, idealo.de also calculated the average price for the current period and upcoming summer.

While a return flight to Greece still cost an average of €217 in May 2019, the price was around €341 in May 2023. Flights to Spain soared by about 60 percent, to Italy by 44 percent and to Croatia and Turkey by 48 percent.

Those planning a trip during the summer holidays also have to dig deeper into their pockets. A trip to Spain in the summer of 2023 is expected to cost 47 percent more than four years earlier. For Portugal, the price increase in August is 28 percent, for Turkey - 25 percent.

Rush to travel

Several factors contribute to these price hikes. The unexpected rush to travel after the pandemic caught the industry off guard and led to chaos at some European airports last summer due to staffing shortages.

Two travellers standing in front of an information board at Berlin Airport. Photo: Picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Despite the return of passengers, business travellers have not returned in the same numbers as before, partly due to the newfound convenience of virtual meetings. In addition, the slow recovery has impacted the profitability of specific flights, prompting some airlines to discontinue routes altogether.

Fuel costs, which account for approximately one-third of ticket prices, are often cited as a reason for the price increase, even though the price of oil per barrel is falling.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) attributes the price hikes to the rising cost of kerosene, explaining that "high fuel prices, as well as other inflationary cost increases, can impact ticket prices if airlines are unable to absorb or avoid these costs."

Meanwhile, Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet, noted that the ban on flying over Russia has increased travel time by one to two hours for certain Asian destinations, adding to the costs of long-haul flights, according to airlines.

How can I avoid spending too much money on summer travel?

Although flights may not be as cheap as before, there are still strategies to keep costs down:

- Booking flights well in advance tends to result in cheaper tickets, as prices increase closer to the flight date. Therefore, if you still need to book your flight, now is the time to do so.

- Avoiding the peak holiday season in July and August can help save money. Instead, consider taking an early summer vacation in June or a later one in late August or early September.

- Check websites like Skyscanner and Google Flights for the cheapest airline options. These platforms can also find cheaper tickets if you're open to making stopovers instead of flying direct.

- Be flexible with your travel dates. For example, look for midweek departures or consider departing from secondary airports, which may offer lower prices compared to major airports.

- If you're travelling within Europe, consider rail travel as an alternative to flying. The German rail system, operated mainly by state-owned company Deutsche Bahn, is known for its efficiency and relatively affordable prices and is highly regarded in many countries. Plus, using the €49 ticket within Germany can take you much of the way for next-to-nothing - and you can even reach a few foreign destinations using the monthly travel card.

