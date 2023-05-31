German phrase of the day: Hier herrscht dicke Luft

Advertisement

Why do I need to know "hier herrscht dicke Luft"?

Because this expressive phrase is common all over the German-speaking parts of Europe, and can come in useful in awkward or difficult situations.

What does it mean?

On a literal level, "hier herrscht dicke Luft" means "thick air prevails here" or "there's thick air here", but the phrase is normally used colloquially to comment on a toxic or depressing atmosphere.

While English doesn't have an easy equivalent, you can think of it a little like saying, "things are pretty tense around here" or "this is awkward" when people around you appear to be in a bad mood.

For example, "dicke Luft" might be in the air after a bad-tempered political debate at Christmas time, or after a difficult conversation with a friend.

"Dicke Luft" - or "thick air" - can also be used to refer to smog or stuffy, humid air. Here, however, "dicke" is believed to refer to "dichte" - or dense - air, which can cause explosive reactions if it's compressed and then released.

It suggests that a tense atmosphere could soon blow up into something much bigger, particularly when some unspoken disagreement is hanging in the air.

Back in the First and Second World War, the phrase was also used by German soldiers as a slang term for gunfire.

Use it like this:

Es herrschte dicke Luft zwischen Greta und Thomas.

There was some tension between Greta and Thomas.

Nach dem Streit hat richtig dicke Luft geherrscht.

After the quarrel there was a really bad atmosphere.