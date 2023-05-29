Living in Germany: Making the most of culture and lake life

Advertisement

Get out and enjoy the culture

One of the hardest things about living in Germany (and elsewhere in northern Europe) is the relentless winter - it sure goes on for a long time. But with summer on the horizon and the pandemic thankfully over, it’s now time to get out of the house and really make the most of Germany’s cultural offering.

From folk festivals to music line-ups, there's no shortage of events out there. One initiative that launches next month in Germany taps into just how important the arts scene is. The KulturPass or culture pass, is a birthday present for people turning 18 in 2023. Young people will get a €200 voucher to buy tickets for various cultural events. It’s aimed at encouraging young people’s interest in the arts after the pandemic meant they didn’t get a chance to enjoy much of public life. Meanwhile, venues were closed during various shutdowns in Germany which massively hit the industry.

But even if you’re not 18 this year, it’s still worth getting out and exploring German culture, from opera and ballet to local gigs and shows. Check out our story on unmissable events this June for a taste of what’s going on, from Bachfest to Kiel Week. But go local too and ask around your community to see what’s on - it’s a fun way to get more integrated into German life.

Tweet of the week

This is certainly a phrase we hear a lot in Germany. See also: Heute, leider nicht.

Germany doesn't have an official national motto, unofficially it's "Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit" which are the opening words of the national anthem.



This came as a surprise to me, I'd always assumed the national motto of Germany was "Nein, das stimmt nicht". pic.twitter.com/uvqeFbN8LA — Nic Houghton (@40PercentGerman) May 26, 2023

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Sven Hoppe

Those familiar with the Bavarian capital of Munich will know this scene well. Lots of people flock to the Isar river banks on sunny days to relax next to it (and even swim in it at some points). With the weather heating up in Germany recently, more people are heading to lakes and rivers.

Did you know?

Speaking of lakes, perhaps we can wow you with a few facts as bathing season gets underway. Did you know that the biggest See in Germany is Bodensee or Lake Constance? The lake in Baden-Württemberg has a total area of 536 square kilometres and a depth of 254 metres. However, only part of the lake belongs to Germany. Switzerland and Austria each own an equal part. The largest lake that is fully located in Germany is the Müritz in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania with an area of 117 square kilometres.

According to the Federal Environment Agency, there are more than 12,000 lakes in Germany. Most lakes are in northern Germany and in the foothills of the Alps. The site Seen.de says that Brandenburg - with 2,857 is the state with the most lakes in Germany, followed by Baden-Württemberg (2,797) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (2,044).

And what about the smallest See in Germany? Lake Titisee in the southern Black Forest is one of the smallest known bathing lakes in Germany, with an area of 1.3 square kilometres.