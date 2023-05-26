Where traffic will be worst in Germany over the holiday weekend

Advertisement

People in Germany can expect a nationwide holiday on Monday May 29th for Pfingsten (Pentecost).

As many people are getting a day off work to enjoy the long weekend, the roads are going to be busy.

Germany's ADAC - Europe's largest automobile association - says drivers should expect worst traffic jams on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and on Whit Monday.

"Holidaymakers must be prepared for long traffic jams on the Whitsun weekend," said the ADAC. "Holiday traffic as well as more than 1,300 road works will make car journeys a test of patience."

By contrast, it should be relatively quiet on the trunk roads on Whit Sunday.

Here are the routes (and areas) expected to be most congested:

Greater Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich

Trunk roads to the North Sea and Baltic Sea

A1 Cologne - Dortmund - Bremen - Lübeck

A2 Dortmund - Hanover - Berlin

A1/A3/A4 Cologne ring road

A3 Oberhausen - Frankfurt - Nuremberg - Passau

A4 Kirchheimer Dreieck - Erfurt - Dresden

A5 Hattenbacher Dreieck - Frankfurt - Karlsruhe - Basel

A6 Kaiserslautern - Mannheim - Heilbronn - Nuremberg

A7 Hamburg - Flensburg

A7 Hamburg - Hanover - Würzburg - Füssen/Reutte

A8 Karlsruhe - Stuttgart - Munich - Salzburg

A9 Munich - Nuremberg - Berlin

A10 Berlin Ring

A11 Berliner Ring - Uckermark junction

A19 Wittstock/Dosse triangle - Rostock

A24 Berlin - Hamburg

A61 Mönchengladbach - Koblenz - Ludwigshafen

A81 Stuttgart - Singen

A93 Inntaldreieck - Kufstein

A95 / B2 Munich - Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A96 Munich - Lindau

A99 Munich bypass

Another obstacle that could make travel difficult is roadworks. The ADAC said there are currently 1,304 motorway construction sites across Germany.

Here's where there are some short-term closures:

A45 Hagen - Gießen in both directions between Hagen-Süd and Lüdenscheid-Nord on Sunday, May 28th, from 10am to 4pm

A59 Düsseldorf - Cologne in both directions between Kreuz Leverkusen-West and the end of the A59 extension (Rheinallee) from 10pm on Friday, May 26th, to 10pm on Sunday

A30 Amsterdam - Rheine in both directions near Salzbergen until May 30th, 5pm

Here's a look at the longer-term closures to look out for:

A44 Kassel towards Dortmund between Dreieck Kassel-Süd and Kreuz Kassel-West until 30th January 2024

A45 Hagen towards Gießen between Lüdenscheid-Nord and Sauerland service area until further notice

A45 Gießen towards Hagen between Lüdenscheid and Lüdenscheid-Nord until further notice

A49 Kassel towards Gießen between Kreuz Kassel-West and Baunatal-Mitte until January 30th 2024

A66 Wiesbaden - Frankfurt in both directions between Wiesbaden-Biebrich and Wiesbaden-Mainzer Straße until further notice

A94 Munich - Passau in both directions between Malching and junction B12-Malching-Nord until September 30th 2023

A226 Travemünde direction Bad Schwartau between Lübeck-Siems and Dreieck Bad Schwartau from now until June 19th, 5 p.m.

Keep in mind that diversions are signposted and there may be some changes at short notice.

Building sites and expected congested traffic over the holiday weekend. Photo: ADAC/DPA

What about neighbouring countries?

If you're driving out of Germany, you'll also probably experience some heavy traffic.

International routes such as the Tauern, Inntal, Rheintal and Brenner motorways, as well as the Gotthard route are likely to be affected.

Some popular destinations include the Carinthian lakes, the Salzkammergut and Lake Neusiedl in Austria as well as resorts in the Swiss cantons of Ticino and Valais.

If you are heading into neighbouring Austria, note that the Arlberg road tunnel is closed until the beginning of October, and drivers have to use the Arlberg Pass as a detour.

Can you avoid the traffic?

Experts say that people shouldn't take a secondary route unless it's an official diversion.

That's because traffic then builds up on smaller roads and clogs up smaller towns.

"The police strictly control the alternative routes on the weekends and holidays," said ADAC traffic expert Alexander Kreipl. Rescue services can also be affected by the increased traffic volume if too many people use other routes.

Instead it's best to try and travel at a time that isn't so busy - or make sure you have plenty of water, snacks and good music in the car and be prepared to wait.