PODCAST: What’s going on with Germany’s planned new dual citizenship law?
This week we talk about a culture pass for the youth, smoking on your balcony and neighbour disputes, how the dual citizenship reform is shaping up, what the process of applying to become German is like and summer destinations.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Imogen Goodman. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We discuss:
A culture pass birthday present for 18-year-olds in Germany.
The thorny nature of neighbour disputes and why smoking on your balcony could land you on court (or on someone's bad side).
Can you get in trouble for smoking on your balcony in Germany?
The latest draft of the German citizenship reform is being finalised by the government. We dig deep into it, explore why there’s been a delay in the process, and hear from immigration lawyer Sven Hasse on what you should know if you’re applying for citizenship in Germany.
- TIMELINE: When might Germany's delayed dual citizenship law pass?
- EXPLAINED: Why Germany’s dual nationality law is running behind schedule
- Who qualifies for German citizenship under the new draft law?
Lastly, we talk about our favourite summer getaways in Germany for a day trip or weekend getaway.
