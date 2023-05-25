EXPLAINED: What to know about Germany's youth culture pass

Advertisement

What's Germany's culture pass?

The KulturPass - or culture pass - is a bit like a voucher that young people in Germany can use to buy tickets to cultural events, or even products like books or sheet music.

Those turning 18 in 2023 - estimated to be about 750,000 people - can get their hands on the pass. They will have €200 credit that they can spend on a special culture pass platform over two years for event tickets and other cultural offers.

It's worth noting that the digital pass, which launches in mid-June, is available to all young people living in Germany, even if they don't hold German citizenship.

How is it given out?

The pass won’t be handed out automatically - those who are eligible have to sign up and prove their identity and age.

Cultural venues can also sign up to sell their tickets or entrance cards via the Kulturpass app and website, so they can get a boost to their sales by promoting it on this central platform.

Why is Germany doing this?

The move follows similar youth culture projects by other countries, including France, Italy and Spain.

The German government initiative has two major aims: the first is to give young people an opportunity to get out and experience live culture in a way they weren’t able to during the pandemic.

Culture Minister Claudia Roth said last year that she hoped the KulturPass would get "young people go out and experience culture, see how diverse and inspiring it is".

The second aim is to help give a boost to cultural institutions like theatres, galleries, live music venues and similar businesses.

The culture industry was one of the hardest hit in the pandemic, due to the Covid shutdowns put in place by the German government to combat the spread of the virus.

Venues have struggled to encourage people to break out of their pandemic habits and get out to live events again.

What kind of events can young people go to?

The emphasis is on live events to get people away from their home and to give the arts scene a boost. Theatres and concert venues will likely be a popular choice, but also independent bookshops, art galleries, and small business cinemas.

Amazon, Spotify, big chain movie theatres - those kinds of vendors are excluded. So think local, think independent, think higher culture like opera, theatre, and concerts.

Are there plans to roll it out to other age groups?

At the moment, this is a pilot project for people turning 18 this year. Depending on how it goes, the government may be looking at plans to roll such a pass out for 16 and 17 year-olds as well.

