PODCAST: How bad is the housing situation in Germany?

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

We discuss:

Hot weather coming up, public holidays and why June is a great month in Germany.

What's going on with German transport strikes?

What the results of Bremen's city-state elections mean, and why we should all visit Bremen.

How bad is the housing situation in Germany? We also hear from real estate expert Thomas Beyerle and Kathleen Parker from Red Tape Translation.

German words with funny literal meanings.

