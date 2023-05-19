Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: How bad is the housing situation in Germany?
In this week's episode we discuss the hot weather arriving in Germany soon, transport strikes, Bremen's election and why we should visit the city, the housing situation in Germany and we look at German words with literal meanings.
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Aaron Burnett and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
We discuss:
Hot weather coming up, public holidays and why June is a great month in Germany.
What's going on with German transport strikes?
- Deutsche Bahn to resume talks with Germany's largest rail union
- Could Deutsche Bahn still see more rail disruption after cancelled 'megastrike'?
What the results of Bremen's city-state elections mean, and why we should all visit Bremen.
How bad is the housing situation in Germany? We also hear from real estate expert Thomas Beyerle and Kathleen Parker from Red Tape Translation.
German words with funny literal meanings.
