How Berlin could reintroduce the €29 ticket for residents

According to a report Berliner Morgenpost, the CDU and SPD coalition have agreed to reintroduce the €29 ticket in the form of a discounted Deutschlandticket, rather than an alternative travel card for Berlin's A and B zones.

This was backed up by statements from state transport secretary Manja Schreiner (CDU), who earlier announced her intention to offer a new €29 travel deal for Berliners.

Though details haven't been clarified yet, a €29 Deutschlandticket for Berliners would potentially offer travel on regional and local transport all over Germany.

In the re-run of the Berlin state elections earlier this year, the extension of the €29 ticket was a key pledge of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) - but offering the budget travel deal on a long-term basis has not been simple.

One major issue has been disagreements with the Berlin-Brandenburg transport operator VBB, as well as the state government in neighbouring Brandenburg.

Both VBB and Brandenburg have objected to the idea of Berlin going its own way and offering a regional competitor to the €49 Deutschlandticket.

However, according to media reports, the switch to a discounted Deutschlandticket rather than a stand-alone ticket for the capital could provide a solution.

The transport ministry will be tasked will drawing up an estimate of how much the discounted ticket would cost the state, Berliner Morgenpost reported.

To gain the support of Brandenburg, senators are also said to be discussing Berlin's participation in the financing of Park&Ride spaces for commuters.

The newly formed Senate has apparently floated this offer ahead of a planned meeting between Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and Brandenburg's Dietmar Woidke (SPD) in Potsdam.

Change of direction

Disputes over the future of the €29 ticket were one of the key reasons why exploratory coalition talks between the SPD, Greens and Left Party failed in February after the re-run of the Berlin state elections.

The former red-red-green coalition had originally introduced the monthly ticket as an interim measure to bride the gap between the €9 ticket last summer and the introduction of the €49 ticket in May.

Unlike the nationwide Deutschlandticket, the former €29 ticket was only valid for travelling in Berlin zones A and B. These zones fall within the city limits but don't include stops in Brandenburg, such as BER airport and Potsdam, that are integrated into Berlin's transport network.

When discussions over a continuation of the red-red-green coalitions took place, the SPD was apparently keen to keep this restriction in place, while the Greens and Left Party preferred to offer a discount on the Deutschlandticket.