Train services disrupted in Bavaria as regional workers go on strike

Residents in most German states will have been relieved to find out that S-Bahn trains and other rail services would be running as normal after a planned 50-hour 'megastrike' was called off.

The last-minute agreement between Deutsche Bahn and rail union EVG means that most DB routes are in-service - though the national operator has warned that there may be some delays due to organisation issues.

In Bavaria, however, a number of regional routes have been out of action since Sunday as workers at three regional rail operators went ahead with the strike.

From Sunday at 10pm until midnight on Tuesday, almost all routes operated by the Bayerische Oberlandbahn (BOB), Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) and Meridian will be cancelled.

"Not even a handful of train drivers are driving," a spokesperson for the EVG told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

According to the rail union, around 300 workers are currently on strike.

The three operators are owned by Transdev - the second-largest bus and rail operator active in Germany after Deutsche Bahn. The strike will primarily impact services in the south of Bavaria.

Passengers travelling on any BOB routes to and from Bayerischzell, Lenggries and Tegernsee should expect major disruptions and potentially make alternative travel plans.

In addition, all BRB trains to and from Schongau, Ingolstadt, Eichstätt, Augsburg and Gessertshausen as well as the routes to and from Ruhpolding, Füssen, Buchloe and Landsberg are likely to be cancelled or severely delayed.

Meridian routes to and from Salzburg, Kufstein and Rosenheim are also affected by the strike.

EVG is currently in the process of renegotiating its collective agreement for the majority of rail workers in Germany.

To counteract the high cost of living, the union is demanding a 12 percent pay rise for its workers, or a minimum of €650 per month.

As well as talks with Deutsche Bahn, EVG is holding talks with smaller regional operators. In addition to Transdev employees in Bavaria, Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn in Brandenburg and operator Abellio in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt are also on strike.