Could domestic abusers in Germany be required to wear a tracking bracelet?

The idea would ensure that authorities could keep closer tabs to ensure offenders abide by a no-contact or restraining order.

"Proximity bans often do not work because they cannot be sufficiently controlled,” Rhein told the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" (NOZ) on Monday morning.

Rhein says he instead wants to add an amendment to Germany’s ‘Violence Protection Act’ that would require all perpetrators of domestic violence to wear an ankle tracking device.

If someone then approaches a woman's home without permission in the future, no matter where in Germany, the local police would be informed from Hesse and could immediately step in, he said.

Hesse already runs a nationwide centre which tracks other criminal offenders, but domestic violence perpetrators are not yet monitored there.

"We think it makes sense if the perpetrator notices at the first offense that the police intervene. Women can feel safer again," Rhein said.

Germany’s Criminal Police Office reported more than 143,000 cases of violence in partnerships in 2021, though the number of unreported cases is potentially even higher. A total of 113 women and 14 men were killed by a partner that year, according to the latest statistics.

‘Effective monitoring’

In cases of bodily harm or massive threats, courts can invoke the Violence Protection Act in to prohibit the perpetrator from approaching the victim’s home, even if they share a living space.

Rhein had already called for increased surveillance with ankle bracelets in March as part of the CDU election campaign ahead of Hesse's state elections on October 8th.

Previously Patrick Liesching, federal chairman of the victim protection organization Weißer Ring, has also spoken out in favor of better protection with electronic ankle bracelets.

"We absolutely need effective monitoring of offenders who violate the Protection Against Violence Act and call on politicians to act quickly," the lawyer told DPA in October.

"We know of a number of cases in which judicial proximity bans were issued and a killing still occurred," the prosecutor said. "A large number of those cases could be prevented with effective electronic surveillance."

Building on existing monitoring

Hesse already runs an office for all of Germany that monitors the use of ankle bracelets - which are issued by a court order for other criminal offenses. "We can build on that," said Rhein.

Reports from the devices are received at the 'Joint Electronic Monitoring Center of the Federal States; in Weiterstadt, Hesse.

The social workers and officials there then contact the offender concerned, for example, to clarify the situation and pass on information to the police and local probation service, who intervene on the spot if necessary.