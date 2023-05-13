Advertisement

strike

50-hour 'megastrike' on Germany's Deutsche Bahn trains cancelled

DPA/The Local
DPA/The Local - [email protected] • 13 May, 2023 Updated Sat 13 May 2023 17:46 CEST
50-hour 'megastrike' on Germany's Deutsche Bahn trains cancelled
Deutsche Bahn staff give the sign for an ICE high speed train to leave the main railway station in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 11, 2021 as one of only a few long distance trains running due to a strike of the train drivers. - German train drivers went on strike over wages from late August 10, 2021, dealing a blow to summer holidaymakers and adding to logistics and supply problems already plaguing the industry. Some 95 percent of union members had voted for the first round of industrial action, which is due to end on Friday, said the leader of the GDL train drivers' union. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

The 50-hour strike for all Deutsche Bahn trains in Germany, slated to start Sunday evening, was called off at short notice on Saturday following a labour court settlement.

Advertisement

Deutsche Bahn and transport union EVG agreed to a settlement before the labour court in Frankfurt am Main, as the state-owned company announced on Saturday. 

"Due to this, we have suspended the strike for the time being," EVG said in a statement.

The strike, set to start Sunday at 10 pm, would lead to a 50-hour long standstill of long-distance, regional and freight train traffic.

However, EVG stressed that the strike was still valid for the other 49 railway companies it represents. Only the action at Deutsche Bahn - which also oversees most S-Bahn trains - has been cancelled.

READ ALSO: German transport union announces new round of train strikes

Delays still expected

Despite the court settlement, Deutsche Bahn warned of restrictions in train services in the coming days. 

"DB is facing the major challenge of rescheduling around 50,000 train journeys and the associated shift and deployment schedules," it said in a statement.

DB intends to provide a new timetable starting at noon on Saturday, which train travellers can also check online. 

Urgent overturn

On Friday evening, Deutsche Bahn filed an "urgent application" (Eilantrag) with the Frankfurt labour court to prevent the strike from going ahead. 

It said the planned walkout was "disproportionate" and would harm customers and "uninvolved third parties".

"Deutsche Bahn's trip to the labour court was worth it for everyone," said DB personnel director Martin Seiler, according to the statement. 

With the settlement, both sides also agreed, according to DB, to "now negotiate swiftly and constructively with the aim of reaching an agreement soon".

Deutsche Bahn bosses previously offered a ten percent raise for employees on lower to middle incomes and an eight percent raise for those on higher incomes, as well as a €2,850 one-off payment to help with rising living costs.

Deutsche Bahn called the offer fair, and had criticised the upcoming actions.

"Announcing strikes in response to this is completely excessive and totally disproportionate. There is ten percent on the table, the highest offer in DB history,” said Seiler last week.

Advertisement

 

More

#strike #Breaking

Comments

DPA/The Local 2023/05/13 17:46

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also