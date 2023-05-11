Former German chancellor Schröder slammed for party at Russian embassy

Advertisement

Schröder was seen at the reception on Tuesday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, along with senior figures from the far-right Alternative for Germany party and the far-left Linke party.

The two parties have been critical of the sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The former Social Democrat chancellor is seen at the event in a photo published by German daily Bild. Schröder has not yet commented on his presence at the reception.

Schröder, who held a number of positions in Russian energy companies, has seen many of the privileges normally given to ex-chancellors taken away for his ties to the Kremlin.

Schröder no longer has a publicly funded private office, but members of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats have so far failed to expel his predecessor from the party.

"I find it incomprehensible," senior Social Democrat MP Katja Mast said in response to Schröder's attendance.

"Gerhard Schröder's behaviour can hardly be surpassed in its tastelessness," said senior conservative (CDU) politician Thorsten Frei.

"On the day the former chancellor was entertained by Russian diplomats, innocent people in Ukraine died as a result of the Russian war of aggression," Frei said.

Scholz's spokesman declined to comment on the reception at a regular press conference Wednesday.

Also seen at the embassy party were the former East German leader Egon Krenz.

