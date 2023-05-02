Berlin regional transport to face big disruptions in May

Advertisement

Although there are no transport strikes planned so far in May, people travelling through Berlin on S-Bahns or regional train lines that use the Stadtbahn route between the capital’s two main stations are in for two weeks of maintenance disruptions, with some knock-on effects regionally.

First up, the RE1 that runs between Magdeburg and Frankfurt an der Oder will be disrupted as it goes through Berlin. The regional train will run from Magdeburg to Berlin-Wannsee station between the 11 and 14th, and then to Berlin-Charlottenburg between the 15th and 25th.

Meanwhile, the RE1 from Frankfurt an der Oder will only run to Berlin’s Ostbahnhof – and riders who would normally pass through Berlin on that train will need to find another way to make it through the city, get to the other train station, and continue their journey on the RE1.

READ ALSO: German rail union threatens week-long strike after failed talks

The RE2, which normally runs between Cottbus, through Berlin, and onto Nauen – will also be disrupted. Instead of running all the way to Nauen, the RE2 from Cottbus will stop at Berlin’s Ostbahnhof. Traveller needing to go on to Nauen and Falkensee will need to use the RE6, RB10, or RB14 from other stations in the city.

Similar disruption is expected on the RE6, RE7, RE8, and the RB21 lines.

The RB23 from Golm to Berlin Airport through both Potsdam and Berlin will be completely offline on May 11th and 12th and May 20th to 25th, with disruptions the rest of the time.

Advertisement

Some long distance train services will also be affected. The ICE10 train going from Berlin to Hanover and Cologne will not stop at either Berlin Ostbahnhof or Zoologischer Garten. Travellers are also advised to check departure times at Berlin’s Hauptbahnhof, as the trains may be leaving up to an hour earlier than they normally would.

During the disruption, the EC95 between Berlin, Frankfurt an der Oder, and Poland won’t stop at Hauptbahnhof, Ostbahnhof, and Ostkreuz in Berlin. It will instead stop at Berlin’s Lichtenberg and Gesundbrunnen stations.

Travellers are asked to regularly check timetables, including through online apps with Deutsche Bahn and Berlin’s VBB.

READ ALSO: €49 ticket demand crashes Deutsche Bahn website