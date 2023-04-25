Where to enjoy cherry blossom trees in Germany this spring

Advertisement

Every spring in Germany, seeing pink blossoms erupt on the trees is one of the most joyful experiences of the new season.

These iconic trees - which are also known as Japanese cherry or sakura - are as magical as they are fleeting. One week you're walking under a canopy of rose-coloured blossom, and the next thing you know it's gone.

Even so, residents and tourists alike get excited when they see this sudden burst of colour after the long winter. It means that warm weather, light summer evenings, beer gardens and al fresco dining are finally on their way.

While the cherry blossom has a particularly strong place in Japanese culture, you may be excited to know that Germany also has a fair few beauty spots to check out where these trees take centre stage.

Here's a rundown of some of the best places to go for a cherry-blossom inspired hike or enjoy a picnic under the sakura on a sunny day.

READ ALSO: Seven signs that spring has arrived in Germany

Bonn

Visitors take photos along Bonn's famous Cherry Blossom Avenue. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kevin Kurek

To truly feel transported to Japan, look no further than the western German city of Bonn, where the arrival of cherry blossom is a really big deal.

Every year, the picturesque Altstadt is flooded with pink flowers - not to mention tourists and Instagram influencers looking for that perfect snap. For the most breathtaking experience, head to Breite Straße and the nearby Heerstraße. The latter is a long, wide street that's so famous for its cherry blossom that it has been nicknamed Cherry Blossom Avenue by locals.

Advertisement

While walking under a ceiling of pink is an experience in itself, the city of Bonn also organises several events that are centred around cherry blossom at this time of year. There are car-free weekends where visitors can stroll along Heerstraße without traffic, photography competitions and Haiku recitals - to name just a few.

Alternatively, you can take in the sights of the city - from the Sterntor to Professor-Neu-Allee in Beuel - on a stunning 15-kilometre cherry blossom tour.

READ ALSO: Nine expressions that perfectly sum up spring in Germany

Düsseldorf

Cherry blossoms in the Düsseldorf district of Hubbelrath. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Young

North Rhine-Westphalia's capital is a wonderful place to visit when the cherry blossom comes - not least because the city is home to the largest Japanese community in Germany.

In the run-up to the annual Japantag festival in May, you can get enjoy a small preview by heading to the EKO House of Japanese Culture and strolling the gardens. With traditional wooden houses and gardens vibrant with cherry blossom you can almost forget you're in Germany - and there are countless cultural events to enjoy while you're there.

But Düsseldorf's cherry blossom offering doesn't end there: whether you're sipping a coffee on the historic Fürstenplatz or walking along Tannestraße in the city's hip district of Derendorf, you're bound to come across these iconic trees almost everywhere you look.

Berlin

Cherry blossom trees in a famous stretch of the Berlin Mauerweg near Bornholmer Straße. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Cherry blossom has a unique place in the history of Germany's capital, where the symbolism of hope and renewal takes on a far more powerful meaning.

Following the fall of the Berlin Wall, Japanese broadcaster Asahi TV ran a campaign for donations to buy cherry blossom trees for the recently reunified city. It did so well that they were able to plant thousands of trees throughout Berlin, and the vast majority of them now run along the fault lines of the former wall.

Advertisement

If you want to see Berlin's cherry blossom avenues in spring, the best way to do it is to head to the Mauerweg: a long winding trail that marks where the city was once divided. Stretches of the trail near Bornholmer Straße in the north and Lichterfelde Süd in the south are good places to start, or you can see a magnificent stretch of 45 trees along the Landwehr Canal that divides Neukölln and Treptow. A full map of cherry blossom hotspots can be found on the Visit Berlin website.

The city also has two big festivals in celebration of cherry blossom season: a joyful spring festival at the Gärten der Welt (which also boasts its own Japanese garden) and the traditionally Japanese Kirschblütenfest (Cherry Blossom Festival).

READ ALSO: Eight wonderful ways to celebrate spring in Germany

Berchtesgadener Land

Cherry blossom in the Kurpark at Berchtesgarden Kongresshaus. Source: Berchtesgadener Land Tourismus

Cherry blossom is something special wherever you encounter it, but arguably the most jaw-dropping place to see it is in the alpine region of Berchtesgaden in Bavaria.

Here, the blossom arrives that bit later - around the end of April - and the pink appears that bit brighter against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains and a bright blue sky. If you squint a bit, you can even pretend you're somewhere near Mount Fuji.

To get that show-stopping picture that will make all your friends jealous, head to the Kurgarten at Kongresshaus Berchtesgaden and enjoy a long walk along a blossom-lined avenue. With spring fountains trickling, the idyllic Franziskaner Church nearby and a glimpse of the Austrian border on a clear day, this is definitely an experience to treasure.

READ ALSO: The five best Bavarian lakes for a spring day trip

Advertisement

Dresden

Cherry blossom along Dresden's Elbufer at sunset. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Matthias Hiekel

It may not have a reputation for being Germany's prettiest city, but parts of Dresden in spring are worthy of a renaissance painting - and certainly a few Instagram snaps.

To soak up the spring atmosphere, head along the banks of the Elbe in Dresden's Neustadt when the cherry blossom is in full bloom. If you stop between Rosengarten and Marienbrücke, you'll not only see magnificent views over Dresden - including the famous Frauenkirche - but you can also enjoy a scenic picnic under a canopy of pink.

As you finish your stroll at Marienbrücke, you'll even pass the so-called Japanese Palace, an 18th century mansion with Japanese-inspired architectural features.

Hamburg

Cherry blossom in Hamburg's Alsterpark. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Christian Charisius

Germany's beautiful harbour city was also the beneficiary of numerous cherry trees from the Japanese, which remain a sign of friendship between Hamburg and its sister city of Osaka to the present day.

You can see hundreds of trees in bloom as you walk around the city - including hotspots at Kennedy Bridge and Alsterkrugchaussee - but the best place to be in cherry blossom season is undoubtedly Alsterpark. In this sprawling green space along the waterfront, you can find avenues awash with pink for at least a few weeks every year.

Advertisement

For a truly special experience, be sure to visit during the annual Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival - a special highlight of the spring calendar that has been held in the city since 1968.