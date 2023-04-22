Union calls for Berlin airport strike on Monday, demands higher pay

Advertisement

The escalation comes just days after hundreds of flights were cancelled at other German airports due to strikes organised by the same union.

A strike at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport would likely affect aviation security, passenger control, and goods control staff, who have been urged to strike from 3.30 am Monday until midnight.

According to the news agency DPA, the airport has announced that no passenger aircraft will be able to take off from the airport all day.

However, arrivals will be possible, and it will be up to the airlines to decide whether to land, DW reports.

Wage negotiations have been stalled, with the Verdi union demanding pay increases for the night, weekend, and public holiday shifts.

Advertisement

Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Saturday, but if no agreement is reached, the union has threatened further strikes in air transport.

Saturday's developments are just the latest in a series of labour disputes in Germany, as unions demand better pay and working conditions for their members.