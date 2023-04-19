German supermarket Lidl wins trademark case over Tesco
German supermarket Lidl, which runs nearly one thousand stores across Britain, won Wednesday a trademark and copyright case against the country's biggest retailer Tesco regarding the use of a logo.
British supermarket giant Tesco, under pressure from its discounter rival during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, said it intended to appeal the High Court ruling.
The case centred around Tesco's use of a yellow circle on a blue square background advertising cheaper prices for customers joining its Clubcard loyalty scheme -- a design similar in shape and colour to Lidl's main logo.
Judge Joanna Smith ruled that Tesco had "taken unfair advantage of the distinctive reputation" for Lidl's low prices.
A Tesco spokeswoman said the group was "surprised and disappointed by the decision".
Lidl expressed pleasure at the victory in a short statement.
