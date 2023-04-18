TELL US: What's life like for foreigners in small-town Germany?

Advertisement

While many internationals flock to big cities like Frankfurt and Munich, a significant portion of the German population live in small towns all around the country.

According to the latest estimates, around 24 million people live in some 2,100 small towns in rural or semi-rural areas in Germany - and the government is keen for this number to rise.

In fact, Housing Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) recently announced a big initiative to try and get people to move to the countryside. That's because, in contrast to the severe housing shortages in major cities, there are apparently around 1.3 million properties currently standing empty in rural areas.

READ ALSO: Why Germany wants families to move to the countryside

But despite the clear benefits of cleaner air and safer streets, Geywitz also admitted that big improvements would need to be made - for example in transport and digital infrastructure - to encourage a new generation of people to swap the bustling city for life auf dem Land.

Advertisement

We'd love to know what your experience of living in small-town Germany has been like. Do you love the tight-knit community or is it harder to meet new people? Is the quality of life an improvement or do you find yourself starved of things to do?

Let us know by filling in the survey below and we'll use your thoughts for a future article.