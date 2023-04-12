German ministers to present draft law on cannabis legalisation

Advertisement

After a long discussion, the German government is laying out its exact plans to legalise cannabis in the country.

The federal traffic light parties of the Social Democrats (SPD), liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens originally committed to legalising marijuana in their coalition agreement shortly after the 2021 election. It’s been one of the most hotly anticipated pieces of upcoming legislation ever since.

The SPD’s Lauterbach and Özdemir of the Greens are scheduled to present the law at 11:30 am Wednesday, laying out the government’s exact plans for legalisation. After that, the draft will also go through the Bundestag, which will debate and possibly even amend the law – so the law being presented isn’t necessarily the final version.

Many details of what’s rumoured to be in the law have already come out in German media reports. The two ministers may have made some changes to these, and the Bundestag may also make some amendments over the next few months – but here is what we know so far:

Individual people can carry up to 25 grams of cannabis for their own consumption without any legal consequences. More than this could be subject to criminal penalties.

Each individual person can have up to three cannabis plants to cultivate themselves. If true, this marks a change from the original draft, which envisioned allowing three plants per family rather than three plants per person.

Plans to allow sale in specially licenced shops, or to allow pharmacies to sell cannabis, look to have been scrapped. Instead, the draft law is rumoured to be planning a highly government-controlled and regulated supply chain. Controlled sales will happen in licenced shops, on the premises of scientifically-monitored regional projects.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Bubatz

Advertisement

The SPD's board supports introducing members-only “cannabis social clubs,” much like the non-profit clubs existing in some US states, where members could legally consume marijuana from their own plants. It’s unclear though, whether this will make it into the draft law.

Parliamentarians with all three traffic light parties support legalisation, with Kristine Lütke, the FDP’s drug policy spokeswoman tweeting “Finally!”

Green health specialist Kirsten Kappert-Gonther called it “a belated Easter egg in the hemp nest.”

Ein verspätetes Osterei liegt im Hanfnest!🥦 https://t.co/o3WGbmrBtY — Kirsten Kappert-Gonther (@KirstenKappert) April 11, 2023

The opposition conservative Christian Democrats are opposed, saying that the proposed legislation will “cause considerable damage to children and young people.”

It is not clear yet how many problems Germany’s legalisation plan may run into with European Union law, although Lauterbach says his ministry has had “good progress” with EU officials on the planned law.

READ ALSO: German Health Minister lays out next steps for cannabis legalisation