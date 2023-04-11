Germany in Focus Paywall free
BONUS EPISODE: Why Germany is overhauling immigration laws
In this special podcast bonus episode we hear more from Jan Dannenbring, a migration law expert from the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts Jan, and Green MP Misbah Khan on why Germany is shaking up its immigration laws.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the second part of our episode on immigration law reforms, host Rachel Loxton talks to the head of the department of labour law at the German Confederation for Skilled Crafts Jan Dannenbring and Green member of the Bundestag, Misbah Khan, who is a rapporteur on the law changes.
Our guests discuss the skilled worker shortage, how Germany could attract more talent from abroad and when the new laws could come into force.
Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Read more about the immigration law reforms here:
- How many points could you get on Germany's planned skilled worker visa?
- What's in Germany's new draft law on skilled immigration
You can listen to part one here:
