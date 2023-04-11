Advertisement

Germany in Focus Paywall free

BONUS EPISODE: Why Germany is overhauling immigration laws

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected] • 11 Apr, 2023 Updated Tue 11 Apr 2023 16:10 CEST
image alt text

In this special podcast bonus episode we hear more from Jan Dannenbring, a migration law expert from the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts Jan, and Green MP Misbah Khan on why Germany is shaking up its immigration laws.

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the second part of our episode on immigration law reforms, host Rachel Loxton talks to the head of the department of labour law at the German Confederation for Skilled Crafts Jan Dannenbring and Green member of the Bundestag, Misbah Khan, who is a rapporteur on the law changes. 

Our guests discuss the skilled worker shortage, how Germany could attract more talent from abroad and when the new laws could come into force. 

Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Read more about the immigration law reforms here:

You can listen to part one here:

More

#Germany in Focus #podcast

Comments

The Local Germany 2023/04/11 16:10

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also