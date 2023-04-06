PODCAST: What is Germany's planned points-based visa and how do Germans mark Easter?

Advertisement

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett.

We start off by talking about some German Easter traditions, from egg painting to bonfires.

We talk about the possibility of strikes over the long weekend, other disruption to travel and what we can expect after Easter from strikes

We discuss how Berlin could be getting its first conservative mayor in 20 years.

We talk about the significance of a Syrian man who came to Germany as a refugee and has now been elected as mayor in a village in Baden-Württemberg.

The German cabinet has approved a reform of immigration laws - we look at the planned future points system for a visa.

Advertisement

We hear from a migration law expert Jan Dannenbring from the German Confederation for Skilled Crafts (ZDH) and from Green member of the Bundestag, Misbah Khan, who is a rapporteur on the immigration law reforms.

We end the pod with a chat about some events happening across Germany in April.