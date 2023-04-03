German economy minister makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Advertisement

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that Habeck had arrived in the Ukrainian capital but declined to give further details, citing "security reasons".

German media reported that Habeck travelled by train, accompanied by a small business delegation.

According to Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, Habeck told reporters at Kyiv's train station that he was there to signal to Ukraine "that we believe it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt".

Ukraine will be "an economically strong partner in the future," Habeck was quoted as saying.

It is the first time Habeck, who is also Germany's vice-chancellor, has visited Ukraine since Russia's invasion just over a year ago.

Many other German officials have made the trip already, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Among those travelling with Habeck was Siegfried Russwurm, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

He said the trip was "a signal to Ukrainians that the German economy stands by them", Bild reported.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine will need at least $411 billion (€380 billion) for its recovery and reconstruction.

The highest expected needs are in transport, followed by housing and energy.