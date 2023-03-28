Snow and highs of 20C: Germany set for 'rollercoaster' weather before Easter

Advertisement

Though winter is well behind us, you may well find yourself reaching for your snow jacket once more as Germany is set for some pretty erratic weather over the coming days.

Snow and hailstorms have set in everywhere from the northern coast to the Bavarian Alps, and this blast of cold is likely to endure in the week ahead, according to weather experts.

"The current Easter forecasts point to new cold air from Palm Sunday and this cold air could then even more or less hold its own until Easter Sunday," meteorologist Dominik Jung told Bild.

But in true April style, there will also be bouts of warm sunshine in between the cold spells, he added.

"Again and again, forecasts are also appearing that show 20C and more at Easter."

Generally, German meteorological models don't predict this far in the future, so the US model is currently being used to predict whether we'll be in jackets or shorts over the Easter break.

So far, the German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted that rain showers, clouds and chilly temperatures will be the main feature of the week ahead, with snow hitting the northeastern and higher-altitude regions over the weekend.

The castle of Schwangau in Bavaria was covered in snow on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

However, DWD also forecasts temperatures of up to 17 or 19C in some parts of the country.

"It is the eternal battle between the remaining wintry cold air and the summer air masses that are now pushing into Europe," said Jung. "This has been going on for weeks now and this back and forth will probably continue until Easter."

Here's what to expect over the coming days:

Tuesday: Snow in the Alps and eastern mountains, scattered clouds and sunshine in the southwest and northeast, heavy winds in the north. Temperatures between 3C and 12C.

Wednesday: Overcast skies, light breeze and sunny spells with occasional rainshowers. Heavy winds in mountain regions. Temperatures between 7C and 18C.

Thursday: Heavy clouds, rainstorms and thunder and lightning in some regions in the morning, making way for clearer skies in the afternoon and evening. Fresh southwesterly wind with mild temperatures of 10 to 19C.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds and scattered rain throughout the day, mild temperatures and occasional thunderstorms in southern regions. Temperatures between 9C and 19C.

Saturday: Stormy winds and chilly temperatures, accompanied by scattered rainstorms and heavy clouds. Temperatures of 5C to 9C in the northern regions and 9C to 14C elsewhere.

Palm Sunday: Clearer skies and mostly dry weather northeastern regions, overcast skies and scattered showers elsewhere. Temperatures of 4C to 8C in the north and northern and 7C to 12C in other parts of the country.

Monday: Southern regions to see more cloudy skies, isolated showers and occasional snowfall, while northern regions will enjoy clear skies and sunshine. Temperatures between 4C and 11C.