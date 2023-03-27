IN PICTURES: German workers down tools in unprecedented strike action

Advertisement

Though strikes are far from uncommon in Germany, Monday's 'mega strike' - which paralysed bus and train services across the country - was an extraordinary move on the part of two unions.

It came after months of public-sector walk-outs that had affected everything from Kitas and hospitals in Berlin to administration and air traffic in Munich. However, until March 27th, most strikes had been taking place on a more scattered and localised level - and Deutsche Bahn had generally stayed in service amid multiple local transport strikes.

This time around a coordinated effort between services union Verdi and rail union EVG means that both Deutsche Bahn and local transport are disrupted across the nation.

Pictures emerged early on Monday morning of train stations standing eerily empty ahead of the strike.

An empty platform at Halle Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

Almost all long-distance and local train services were out of action on Monday thanks to the Deutsche Bahn walk-out, leading to extraordinary scenes like this one at Mainz Hauptbahnhof - a station that normally caters to around 60,000 passengers each day.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Halisch

However, some people pointed out that the communication from Germany's state-owned rail operator wasn't quite as clear as it could have been.

Tweeting from Berlin's famous Zoologischer Garten station, journalist Jörn Hasselmann noticed misleading info on trains that weren't supposed to be running.

"The @DB_Bahn manages to cause confusion even when there are no trains," he wrote. "Apparently it is not that easy to switch off ALL the monitors."

Bahnhof Zoo, 7.15 Uhr. Der @DB_Bahn gelingt es, auch ohne Zug, Verwirrung zu stiften.Offenbar ist es nicht so einfach ALLE Monitore abzuschalten. #EVGStreik pic.twitter.com/f62GDPqamg — Jörn Hasselmann (@Verkehrshassel) March 27, 2023

Aside from Deutsche Bahn services, a number of workers from regional transport operators also took part in the 'mega strike' on Monday.

These included workers from Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn, and the Länderbahn - meaning that local U-Bahn, bus and tram services in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saxony were all affected.

In Cologne, which has been wracked by industrial action in recent weeks, commuters were once again left short of options.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

And it wasn't just people taking short-haul journeys that faced headaches on Monday morning: aviation workers were also taking part in Monday's strike, leading to flight cancellations across the board.

A passenger checks the departures board at Munich Airport on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth

With passengers warned to stay away and rebook their flights, most airports remained all but empty on Monday.

A cleaner at Düsseldorf Airport on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein

The major day of action was timed to coincide with the start of three-day negotiations between the services union Verdi and government employers over public-sector pay.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) was among the senior ministers taking part in the talks, which are aimed at resolving a fierce dispute over wages.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) arrives at negotiations in Potsdam. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Shortly before the negotiations kicked off, Verdi tweeted images of demos taking place outside of Potsdam's Congress Hotel.

One protester held a sign saying: "Soon to be working 24/7 - still can't afford my rent".

Die dritte und entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde im öffentlichen Dienst startet in Potsdam. 🪧🦺💪#zusammengehtmehr #streik pic.twitter.com/BEvwFXkIKt — ver.di - Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft (@_verdi) March 27, 2023

Verdi is negotiating on behalf of some 2.5 million public sector workers, including those in childcare, health, transport and local administration.

To help cope with inflation, the union is demanding 10.5 percent more pay or a minimum of €500 extra per month for workers.

Workers from various sectors gather at a demo outside the Congress Hotel in Potsdam. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Police bang a drum outside the Congress Hotel on Monday as part of a demonstration for higher wages. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Social media was filled with messages of solidarity and support, with one commenter posting a graph depicting the real-term cut in pay that workers have suffered over the previous two years.

There were also demonstrations by rail union EVG members at train stations across the country.

Demonstrators from the EVG rail union gather in front of Duisburg Hauptbahnhof on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein

EVG is demanding a 12 percent pay rise for its workers to compensate for the spiralling cost of living.

