Germany says reforms 'essential' for Georgia's EU membership

Advertisement

Speaking in Tbilisi alongside her Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, she said Germany was ready to help.

"I am in Georgia with a specific message: we want to see Georgia in the European Union," she said in German, which was then translated into Georgian.

She stressed, however, that it was "essential that this country implements reforms so that Georgia can join the EU."

"We will be supporting you along this path," she added. "The door is open wide for Georgia to get EU candidate status."

Last year, the EU deferred Tbilisi's membership application -- while granting candidacy to Ukraine and Moldova -- saying Tbilisi must conduct reforms before it is put on a formal membership path.

READ ALSO: German Chancellor Scholz backs EU membership for Ukraine

Advertisement

This month, mass anti-government demonstrations shook Tbilisi as protesters accused the government of deviating from the country's pro Western course.

Ahead of her arrival in Georgia, Baerbock said in a statement that "there can be no shortcuts and no concessions" over Tbilisi's compliance with democratic standards.

She said she was "impressed" by the recent pro-EU rallies in Tbilisi, "where women and men were waving European flags."

The youth-led protests erupted after parliament gave its initial backing to a bill on "foreign agents" similar to Russian legislation used to suppress dissent.

The legislation was dropped under pressure from the protests that saw police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds.

The bill sparked strong international condemnation, adding to the mounting criticism from rights groups and Western capitals over Georgia's democratic practices over the last year.

The move to EU membership is enshrined in Georgia's constitution and supported by at least 80 percent of the country's population, according to opinion polls.