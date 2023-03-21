Kita and U-Bahn closures: Cologne among cities hit by strikes Tuesday

Advertisement

With more than 30,000 strikers at three large rallies in Gelsenkirchen, Mönchengladbach and Cologne, public sector workers in North Rhine-Westphalia continued their push for higher wages on Tuesday.

Residents in Germany’s most populous state will face considerable restrictions on Tuesday amid the all-day strike, the Verdi union announced.

In Cologne, where 9,000 employees were estimated to be taking part, many Kitas (day-care centres) were closed, in addition to several lines on the U-Bahn system. However, the S-Bahn and Deutsche Bahn trains were running as usual.

In Mönchengladbach, buses weren't running and rubbish bins won’t be emptied.

Advertisement

Several public transport operators throughout the entire state also went on strike for the second day in a row, leading to U-Bahn, bus and tram cancellations and delays.

They include local transport companies in Bonn (SWB), the Rhine-Sieg district (RSVG) and the Rhine-Erft district (REVG), which is also set to strike on Thursday.

Many employees in public administration, municipal enterprises, job centres and savings banks also participated in the Tuesday strikes, including in other parts of Germany such as Munich.

In Hamburg, mass action on Thursday is expected to result in the shutdown of hospitals, Kitas and rubbish collection.

READ ALSO: 'Biggest strike so far': Munich to be hit by more disruption

When will Germany’s strikes end?

Throughout Germany, there have been a series of strikes every week affecting public institutions, public transport and airports. North Rhine-Westphalia’s two main airports have been closed on a number of occasions due to mass flight cancellations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Verdi leader Frank Werneke is expected to attend the rally in Cologne, where he will comment on the third and possibly decisive round of collective bargaining.

Verdi has said that it will organise a countrywide strike in both public transport and administration on Monday, March 27th if its demands continue to go unmet.

The union is asking for a 10.5 percent wage increase for the 2.5 million federal and local government employees nationwide, but at least €500 more per month.

The employers have so far offered a gradual five percent increase over a two-year period, as well as €2,500 in one-off payments, which Verdi has rejected as insufficient.

According to the union, there are a total of 640,000 employees alone in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"They have the right to a fair pay increase in these difficult times," said state district leader Gabriele Schmidt.