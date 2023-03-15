German airports facing chaos amid renewed strike action

Advertisement

This time, airports in Cologne-Bonn, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, and Karlsruhe are facing travel chaos.

Passengers are being told to expect delays and cancellations starting Friday morning at the four airports, when security and customs staff are expected to take part in the “warning strike.”

Flights taking off from five cities will be affected – as Cologne and Bonn share an airport.

Stuttgart airport has already cancelled all departures and arrivals for Friday, with regular operations due to resume Saturday.

Cologne-Bonn, meanwhile, is expected to see cancellations and delays on both Friday and Saturday – due to how the shift schedules there work with the timing of the strike. Full service isn’t expected to resume there until Saturday evening.

Passengers are asked to contact their airlines directly to rebook their flights or to make other alternative arrangements.

The Verdi union, which called the strikes, is demanding a 10.5 percent pay rise - or an increase of at least €500 a month - for the public sector and aviation security employees it represents, to address rising cost of living.

Already this week, it brought air traffic going out of airports in Berlin, Hanover, Hamburg, and Bremen to a standstill. Only weeks ago, it staged walkouts at nine German airports, meaning that some of the affected airports this week have already seen their second strike in the space of a month.

The union’s warning strikes are being staged to put pressure on employers before the next round of collective bargaining on March 27th to 29th, following previous rounds that have broken down - with the exception of a deal Deutsche Post recently struck with postal workers.

Verdi’s head in Baden-Württemberg, Hanna Binder, said of the strikes: "Without better working conditions, we will no longer find enough people willing to take up these jobs on ground crews." These jobs are essential for air traffic safety in Germany, she added.

