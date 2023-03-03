PODCAST: Who’s against Germany’s dual citizenship plans - and why?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett.

We start off by talking some key changes to know about this month in Germany, from youth travel tickets and train track upgrades to energy price caps.

Then we have a little chat about Germany's mild winter weather, and what it all means.

With more strikes planned across the country, we talk about where is most affected and what you should look out for in the coming weeks.

Ash Wednesday saw Germany’s annual political roast. We do a bit of a deep dive on the Bavarian state leader, Markus Söder, and ask if he is ever likely to become a future German Chancellor candidate.

German citizenship reform is in the works but not everyone is cheering it on. We talk about why some people are so against it, and what the government says.

We also explain why people in Berlin could see major delays to citizenship applications this year.

Finally, we talk about some cool events happening around Germany in March.

