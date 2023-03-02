How students can apply for the €200 energy payment in Germany

What's the €200 energy payment and who's it aimed at?

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, energy prices have been rising sharply, driving up the cost of heating bills and everyday goods and putting a strain on low-income households.

In a series of relief packages last year, the government doled out financial aid for everyone from employees to pensioners - but so far, students have been kept waiting.

But, according to the Education Ministry, help is finally on its way. This month, students and people taking vocational courses will be able to apply for a €200 payment to help with the higher cost of living.

The government says that pretty much all of the 2.95 million students in Germany can apply for the payment - including doctoral students, part-timers and people taking a semester of leave. It also doesn't matter if you're working on the side and have also received other relief payments - like the €300 employee lump sum that was paid out last September - or if you're doing vocational training.

The key criteria to be aware of is this: if you were registered at a university or tech college on December 1st, 2022, you'll be eligible for the payout.

Sounds great. How can I get it?

Since the government doesn't have a centralised database with info on students in Germany, there's no way for it to pay out the money automatically.

That means students will have to apply for their €200 via the Education Ministry's new online portal. It's not open just yet, but the first step is to register for a 'BundID' account, which you can do anytime on the einmalzahlung200.de website.

READ ALSO: German students call on government to 'deliver' on €200 energy payout

Here's where it gets slightly trickier for foreigners, as you either need an activated electronic ID card, electronic residence card, European electronic ID or ELSTER certificate to sign up.

While some internationals can get an electronic residence title, you generally have to get this activated at the Bürgeramt or Ausländerbehörde before you can use the online ID function - and this can be, to put it mildly, a bit of a painful process. Other internationals aren't able to get an eID card in the first place, so they're best off using an ELSTER certificate instead.

A student takes notes on their reading material in a lecture hall in Bremen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

If you don't have one of these already, you can apply for one by registering here on ELSTER - Germany's online tax portal. After signing up, you'll get a code via email and another code in the post, which you can use to access and download your certificate.

This can be used to log in to ELSTER in future to submit a tax return, or to sign up for a BundID account in order to apply for your energy relief payout.

When can I apply?

While you can register for a BundID anytime, you can't actually submit an application for the €200 until March 15th.

At that point, you'll need to log in and simply provide your details - such as name, address, IBAN - as well as information about your studies.

It's possible you'll need to prove that you're currently matriculated - or were on December 1st last year - so be prepared to upload your digital Immatrikulationsbescheinigung (matriculation certificate), or scan your student ID card if required.

Unfortunately, the Education Ministry still hasn't given a date for actually paying out the money, but we expect this will take at least a few weeks. We'll keep you updated once we hear more.

READ ALSO: Studying in Germany: These are the words you need to know