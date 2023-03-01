Which German train stations have the highest crime rates?

Whether it was gun crime, drug offences, sexual assaults, or property crimes—all were committed at German train stations—or on trains—last year.

In response to an enquiry from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group, the federal government revealed which German train stations are the most crime-ridden.

Hamburg's central station was the worst-affected station when it came to violent crime, followed by Hanover and then Nuremberg.

Dortmund and Düsseldorf stations, meanwhile, saw the highest rates of gun and drug crimes.

Cologne's main station had the highest rate of sexual offences.

Nuremberg's central station’s high level of violent crime is of particular note—as it doesn’t even rank in the country’s top ten when it comes to passenger traffic, leaving a particularly high crime rate relative to its size.

As for the other two most violent train stations, Hamburg’s central station is the busiest in the country—at over half a million passengers per day. Hanover takes the seventh spot for passengers—making it also a rather crime-ridden station relative to its traffic numbers.

Following Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin’s central stations account for the most passenger traffic in the country. None of those three, however, see similarly high crime rates in any category.

The federal government also revealed that over 500 police officers were injured while responding to crimes at train stations in 2022. A total of 68 were injured so badly they weren’t able to work.

The federal government plans to up the number of surveillance cameras in German train stations to 11,000 by the end of 2024. That’s up from 9,000 currently.