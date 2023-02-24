PODCAST: How Germany will ease immigration laws, driving tests and a year of war in Ukraine

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Sarah Magill as well as political analyst Jessica Berlin.

We start by talking about how Germany celebrated carnival this year and the significance of the culture across different regions.

We move onto a story about the increasing number of people taking driving tests in Germany - and the proportion of people who fail. Sarah shares her experience of learning to drive in Germany and gives her tips.

A new draft law on the reforms of skilled immigration has been released. We give you an update on that, including what it means for the EU Blue Card and international students.

It’s a year since Russia launched a full scale invasion Ukraine. We talk about how Germany has changed since then and we’ll hear from political analyst Jessica Berlin to get her views on how Germany could step up support for Ukraine.

Finally, we share some of our best life hacks for making living in Germany that bit easier (and please share yours with us!)

