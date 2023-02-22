'Late winter' weather to return to Germany by the weekend

The German Weather Service notes that Wednesday and Thursday will be transition days, as a low pressure system with cold Arctic air gradually pushes out the warmer system covering the country at the moment.

That'll bring "late winter" temperatures with it that are more typical of February weather in Germany.

Parts of the country can expect rain on Thursday, especially in southern Germany. By the weekend, people living near the Alps in particular can expect heavy frosts and wet snow.

By Sunday, the rain and snow should end, but cold temperatures will most likely remain, with daytime highs of around 3C and nighttime temperatures below freezing.

Germany has experienced a much warmer February than normal, with weather systems from southern Europe bringing 14C to Cologne in time for Carnival.

That follows a January that was Germany's warmest on record, with temperatures of up to 22C recorded on New Year's Eve and Day.

Vocabulary:

Weather – (das) Wetter

Daily high / low temperature – (die) Tageshöchsttemperatur / Tagestiefsttemperatur

Sleet – (der) Schneeregen

Freezing point – (der) Gefrierpunkt