PODCAST: How bad will strikes get in Germany and should public officials have to speak English?

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local Germany editor Rachel Stern and journalist Aaron Burnett, as well as jobs expert Chris Pyak and dating and relationships expert Sami Wunder.

We kick things off by talking about the strikes hitting Germany at the moment and how they are affecting daily life, whether travel, post or childcare.

Next we talk about the significance of the Currywurst and how much Germany's most expensive Currywurst will set you back and where you can find it.

After the capital Berlin voted in its elections re-run on Sunday, we talk about the winners and losers, what happens next and what it all means.

Should public officials in Germany have to speak English? That’s the call from the Free Democrats. We discuss why they think this should happen and the debate around it.

Business coach Chris Pyak, who helps internationals get jobs in Germany and is the author of How to Win Jobs and Influence Germans, talks about the hurdles non-Germans face when trying to get into the German job market and what he thinks about the FDP proposals.

Lastly we talk about dating in Germany, and Sami Wunder tells us why she was inspired to become a relationships and dating expert, and gives advice on dating in Germany.

