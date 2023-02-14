Disruption to public transport and Kitas as workers around Germany go on strike

Commuters in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia in particular will have to look for alternatives, as much of the local transport services will not be running on Tuesday. It follows a series of public transport strikes in the state which also took place last week.

Strikes are also taking place in other states, in some cases affecting Kitas (daycare centers) and city administrations.

"The strikes are planned de-centrally," a Verdi spokeswoman told public broadcaster RTL.

Strikes have also been called in more than a hundred large and small companies in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a Verdi spokesman.

The following cities and transport services are affected on Tuesday, and in some cases other days this week.

Aachen (ASEAG)

Bonn (SWB Bus und Bahn)

Cologne (KVB)

Mülheim an der Ruhr and Essen (Ruhrbahn)

Mönchengladbach (also school bus services)

Oberhausen (STOAG)

On Wednesday (February 15th), strikes will hit the transport service Niederrheinische Verkehrsbetriebe (Niag) based in Moers.

Furthermore, strikes are planned in the current week in city administrations (for example in Mönchengladbach, Münster, Bocholt, Ahlen or Wuppertal), technical companies, music schools, recycling centres, savings banks, citizens' offices and Kitas.

A Verdi spokesman emphasised with regard to Kitas that parents would be informed with enough time to provide alternatives for their children.

Strikes in Schleswig-Holstein

The trade union Verdi also announced public sector strikes in Germany’s northernmost state Schleswig-Holstein this week.

In order to increase the pressure in the collective bargaining, there will be demonstrations and work stoppages in Lübeck, Schleswig and Kiel, among other places.

According to Verdi, municipal facilities and services such as Kitas, swimming pools, public utilities and municipal hospitals are among those affected.

Emergency care in hospitals guaranteed

From 10am on Tuesday, employees of senior citizen facilities in Lübeck and the districts of Ostholstein, Herzogtum Lauenburg and Stormarn began participating in a demonstration in downtown Lübeck.

Employees of the public utility company in Kiel and the municipal hospital also started to strike at 9 am. However, emergency care will be provided at the hospitals.

Why are strikes taking place?

Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb are calling for 10.5 percent more income in the current round of collective bargaining, but at least €500 more for all public service employees. The new collective agreement is to run for twelve months.

"This week we want to set the first signs in the state, which will be much more noticeable, so that we get more pressure on the kettle at the collective bargaining rounds in Potsdam," said the state district manager of Verdi North, Susanne Schöttke.

Frank Schishefsky, press spokesman for Verdi North, also stressed that the union would continue to call on employees at Kitas and local government offices, among others, to strike - sometimes even for two days.

The next round of collective bargaining on behalf of Germany’s unions will take place in Potsdam on February 22th and 23th, 2023.

Around the country, workers have been going on strike to demand higher wages to keep up with inflation.

Last week, Deutsche Post workers went on a two day strike, as public transport workers walked away from the job in North Rhine-Westphalia.

