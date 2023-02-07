German phrase of the day: Auf jeden Fall

Why do I need to know auf jeden Fall?

Because it's a commonly used phrase which will come in handy when you need to confirm something or stress its importance.

What does it mean?

Auf jeden Fall directly translates to “in any case” or “in any event,” and can be used in this way. But, in spoken German, it's most commonly used as a way of saying “definitely” or “absolutely”.

The phrase is often used as a very clear affirmation of a statement or question, to show that there is no doubt about the answer.

Saying auf jeden Fall can also be an easy and clear way to indicate your participation in upcoming events, whether meetings with colleagues or grabbing a beer on your Feierabend with friends.

You can use it either in a sentence or on its own as a response to a question.

Colloquially, it can also be shortened to auf Jeden, which some might even abbreviate to 'fjeden when speaking.

If you want to vary your vocab, however, you can try using definitive ("definitely") or mit Sicherheit ("for certain") instead, as both have a similar meaning. And once you master auf jeden Fall, you will also grasp the meaning of its opposite, auf keinen Fall (“in no case,” “definitely not”), which can come in handy as well.

Use it like this:

Kommst du heute mit uns ins Kino? Ja, auf jeden Fall!

Are you coming with us to the movies today? Yes, definitely!

Meinst du, wir sollten es ihm sagen? Auf jeden Fall.

Do you think we should tell him? Yes, absolutely.

Ob du müde bist oder nicht, musst du auf jeden Fall kommen.

Tired or not, you must come in any case.