German public health authority lowers Covid risk rating

As of this week, all of Germany’s federal states have lifted their requirement to wear FFP2 or KN95 masks on public transport, while the federal government no longer requires masks on long-distance trains.

Alongside this news, the RKI released its weekly report Thursday evening finally lowering its advisory for Covid-19 to “moderate.” It had previously considered the health risk of Covid-19 “high” - a status it had for almost the entire duration of the pandemic.

The RKI says it could still upgrade the risk again if the Covid-19 situation in Germany worsens. It recommends that people still wear a mask indoors, ventilate their indoor spaces, and isolate at home if they get sick.

Isolation requirements remain on the books in many – but not all – federal states, even as masking requirements on public transport have lifted around the country.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported to the RKI increased by about 16 percent this weak. However, the number of severe cases requiring hospital care continues to fall.

Although mask requirements have been lifted on public transport and even in doctor’s surgeries in some states, federal regulations still require people to mask up if they visit a hospital or care home. In some cases, a negative Covid-19 test may be required to enter these facilities.

