Have your say: Is Munich overrated?

Munich comes at or close to the top in many rankings. Firstly, it’s one of Germany’s most expensive cities. Another poll finds it has some of the rudest residents in Germany. Yet a recent survey from InterNations also revealed that it in the top 10 in the world for expat quality of life.

But despite welcoming almost six million visitors last year, a new data analysis found Munich hitting the top five in a rather dubious ranking – in disappointing tourists.

Aggregating thousands of reviews left on websites such as TripAdvisor, kingcasinobonus.uk ranked Munich as the world’s fourth most overrated city, with 15.7 percent of all tourists there leaving feeling disappointed. That’s a higher proportion than either London or Paris – which also made the top 10. Munich fared better than Bangkok and Antalya – which took the top two spots.

Visitors were most disappointed by the Deutsches Museum in Munich, one of twenty attractions in the city included in the analysis. Oktoberfest – perhaps the city’s most famous tourist offering – came sixth, with 10 percent of visitors leaving the beer tents underwhelmed.

So is Munich really overrated?

Tell us what you think in the survey below.