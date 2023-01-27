PODCAST: How Germany changed its mind on tanks and why people are waiting years for citizenship

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett, and writer and co-host of the Decades from Home podcast, Nic Houghton.

A major news story this week has been Germany's reluctance to give the green light to send so-called Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion.

We talk about how the international community heaped pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, how Germany finally allowed for tanks to be sent to Ukraine, and what the German population thinks about it.

With the property tax deadline coming up, we talk about why it's happening, what it means and how it can affect you (even if you don’t own your own home).

We get into why there's a backlog of German citizenship applications, how long people are waiting, where it’s worst and what (if anything) is being done to get paperwork moving.

We also talk about why 2023 is a critical year for the retirement system in Germany and the concerns over pensions.

Making friends in Germany when you've moved from abroad can be tough. We ask Augsburg-based Nic Houghton, who came to Germany from the UK and is co-host of a podcast about life in the Bundesrepublik, how to go about building a social life.

And back in the Berlin studio we chat about the different ways of making connections as an international in Germany - and why sincere friendships with Germans might take a little longer than you're used to.

