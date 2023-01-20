PODCAST: Language tests for German citizenship, fireworks fallout and new train routes

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

We're back with a new series of Germany in Focus, a weekly podcast about life, talking points and news in Germany.

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett, and German teacher at the Goethe Institut Birgit Schneider.

We talk about why the German Defence Minister has stepped down - and who her replacement is.

New Year's Eve was quite a few weeks ago now, but the riots and attacks on emergency workers have sparked a major debate in Germany. We look at how it's brought immigration and racism issues into the spotlight, as well as questions about whether the private use of fireworks should be scaled back.

Next we bring you up to date with some great new international train routes from Germany.

We give an update on changes to some of the Covid mask wearing rules in Germany.

We talk about the draft law for German citizenship reform, which will see many hurdles relaxed, including allowing people to hold multiple nationalities. Plus Aaron gives an update on the expected timeline of the process.

In this episode we focus on the German language requirements likely needed in the future for people applying to become German.

German teacher Birgit Schneider also goes into a bit more detail about the language levels and gives her tips for passing the exams.

Lastly, we get into some of the ways Germans beat the winter blues because January really is a tough month.

