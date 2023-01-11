German word of the day: Reisefieber

What does it mean?

Reisefieber, which sounds like this, is literally translated as “travel fever.” But that’s a bit misleading. At first glance, something like “travel fever” in English might seem akin to Wanderlust – which is a desire for travel, or even to Fernweh, a longing for distance places. But Reisefieber is actually associated with the anxiety of travelling.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

Reisefieber is a neutral noun, so you use the article das with it. It can describe any situation where you feel anxious about an upcoming trip. You might be nervous that you forgot your passport.

Maybe you’re constantly weighing and re-weighing your bags because you’re worried about having to pay the airline extra baggage fees. Perhaps you have a friend or relative who insists on arriving at the airport extra early. All these are good examples of Reisefieber.

While Wanderlust and Fernweh might come up at the same time as Reisefieber, they don’t necessarily need to. Reisefieber can show up either on a trip you’re looking forward to or one you’re dreading.

Habe ich mein Reisepass vergessen? Nein? Was kann man gegen Reisefieber tun? - Did I forget my passport? No? What can I do against travel fever?