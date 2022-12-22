PODCAST: Will Germany relax citizenship laws in 2023?

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett, and German member of the Bundestag Hakan Demir.

We start by talking about what the German words of the year tell us about Germany (and this exceptional year).

We then talk about some of the changes ahead in 2023, from inflation support to the €49 public transport ticket - and what the picture is on public holidays in Germany.

With the German government's plans to reform naturalisation laws - which would allow dual citizenship and reduce the time requirements to apply for citizenship - we spoke with Hakan Demir, a Social Democrat and Bundestag representative for Berlin Neukölln, who is part of the team working on changes to the law.

He told us how the coalition is working to push through the changes in the coming months, how it will overcome obstacles, and what allowing dual citizenship in Germany means to him and his family.

We’ll finish off by having a chat about the German culture of fireworks at new year.

