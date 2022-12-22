Could Germany still see a white Christmas?

This year's December has been colder than average so far, with temperatures in many places falling to the double-digit minus range last week. The frosty temperatures resulted in ample snowfall and slippery roads.

But on Wednesday, a countrywide thaw set in, with the mercury rising as high as 12C in some parts of the Bundesrepublik. Temperatures are set to rise even further on Thursday and Friday, especially in western Germany.

READ ALSO: ‘Dangerous’ icy spell in Germany to be followed by mild temperatures

But some are still hoping for a white Christmas in Germany, where temperatures on December 25th have differed dramatically over the years.

On the coldest Christmas in Frankfurt in 1962, temperatures fell to a frosty -11.1C, while on the warmest Christmas in 2015, the thermometer climbed to 10C, according to the German Weather Service (DWD)

The last time snow fell countrywide on Christmas was more than a decade ago, during the notoriously cold winter of 2010.

What’s the forecast for this week?

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with rainfall possible especially in southern Germany, predicted DWD. The areas around the Alps, Thuringian Forest and Ore mountains will even see a little sun.

Central and western Germany could be hit with heavier rain later in the day, while temperatures around the country are set to range between 6 and 14C.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, although heavy rain is possible in the southwest. In the area between Rhineland to the Black Forest, DWD predicted that more than 30 liters of precipitation per square meter are possible.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

But nationwide the mercury will remain mild, with highs between 6C in northern and mountainous regions and 16C in the southwest.

On Christmas Eve on Saturday, the weather will remain cloudy in the north, with frequent rain in the south. Towards the edge of the Alps, a particularly heavy downpour is expected. The mercury will dip slightly, but still remain very mild, or 5C to 13C nationwide.

Sunday will see a bit of sunshine, especially in southern Germany. Christmas Day will otherwise be cloudy with wind and scattered rain showers, with temperatures stretching between 5 and 14C.

“With the mild temperatures and the rain, the last remnants of snow will disappear by the holidays, except at the highest altitudes,” wrote DWD in its daily weather report Thursday.

However, not all hope for a snowy holiday is lost. According to Wetter.de, a cold front could creep in on Monday, Boxing Day, bringing a light snowfall to mild elevations.

Vocabulary

Cloudy - bewölkt/wolkig

Precipitation - (der) Niederschlag

Downpour - (der) Regenguss

Elevation - (die) Höhe