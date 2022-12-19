What changes are coming to German supermarkets in 2023?

New animal welfare label

Pork is a ubiquitous product in German supermarkets, with 50 million pigs slaughtered in Germany in 2021 alone. Starting next year, it will be possible to see how well they were treated with the new Tierhaltungskennzeichen (animal husbandry label), which will indicate the animals’ living conditions.

The label, intended to create more transparency for consumers and provide information about the origin of their meat, was initiated by Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir of the Greens. The categories include Bio (organic), Auslauf/Frei­land (free range), Frisch­luft­stall (fresh air barn), Stall+Platz (barn+place) or only Stall (barn).

The label will initially just apply to pigs but Özdemir is pushing for it to be expanded to other livestock as well.

Aldi Nord gets fresh

There are likely to be big changes for customers at discounter Aldi Nord in 2023 through its self-described Store Layout 2.0 DE. The discount chain is planning a comprehensive store makeover by the end of next year. As part of its new store structure, Aldi will also be placing fresh produce in a spacious section at the front of the store. The aim is to become the "number one fresh produce discounter,” according to a spokesperson.

The ‘Nord’ branch of the discount supermarket is situated in Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and the northern parts of North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse.

Edeka launches its own deposit system

The full-range retailer is set to launch its own Pfand system. Customers can use the new "Regood" containers at hot counters, salad bars and in-house restaurants. They can be returned to any Edeka store for the deposit price.

The system gives the supermarket a sustainable leg up on its competitors. In 2022, Lidl recorded lower demand for non-food items, and will be throwing out many such products in the coming year, German broadcaster reporter RTL recently reported.

At all supermarkets, it's already possible to return bottles and many types of glass for a refund, as well as recycle old electronics.

Paperless advertising

Popular chain Rewe is doing away with paper handouts as advertising brochures from July 1st, 2023. However, this change is not going down well with all customers. Many took to Facebook to complain that older customers in particular do not always have access to digital brochures.

Easier payments at Kaufland

Starting in summer 2023, customers at megachain Kaufland will be able to buy their goods with just about every type of payment, including Girocard, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Maestro, Vpay, GooglePay, ApplePay and of course cash.

READ ALSO: Is card payment finally gaining ground in Germany?

New mandatory reusable packaging

Another overarching change is the mandatory re-usability for delivery services, catering services and restaurants. From January 1st, 2023, delivery and catering services, as well as restaurants and cafes (including those situated in supermarkets), will be required to offer reusable containers in addition to single-use packaging for takeaway food and drink.

Small businesses with a maximum of five employees and a sales area of up to 80 square meters are exempt from this rule. However, they should point out to their customers that the food they have ordered can also be filled using their own containers.