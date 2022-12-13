Notorious far-right German attacker takes hostages in jail

Stephan Balliet, now 30, was sentenced to life in prison for trying to storm a packed synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, then killing two people.

The justice ministry for the state of Saxony-Anhalt said on Twitter that two prison officers had been temporarily held at the Burg prison, near the city of Magdeburg, on Monday.

The situation was successfully defused when other prison officers overpowered the assailant, the ministry said.

A spokesman for the ministry confirmed to AFP that Balliet was responsible for the stunt.

The prisoner temporarily seized two prison staff in an escape attempt that involved the threat of using some type of weapon, said Franziska Weidinger, justice minister for Saxony-Anhalt.

"He did not succeed," she added.

Citing unnamed sources, German daily Bild reported that Balliet had threatened to shoot a hostage in the knee, but whether or not the prisoner had a firearm is being clarified.

The incident began at around 9 pm (2000 GMT) during regular night checks at the prison, said prison chief Wolfgang Reichel.

Balliet ordered a prison guard to take him out of his room to the prison yard, threatening to use the "instrument", Reichel said.

Once outside, he continued to hold out the instrument and ordered another staff member to open a door to let him into a different part of the prison.

By 9:30 pm he had been overpowered by other prison guards and has since been placed in a specially secured detention room.

The attack in Halle almost became Germany's worst anti-Semitic atrocity since World War II, with only a bolted door preventing Balliet from reaching the 52 worshippers inside the synagogue.

After failing to storm the temple on October 9, 2019, he shot dead a female passer-by and a man at a kebab shop, using a weapon made with 3D-printed parts.

Dressed in military garb, he filmed the attack and broadcast it on the internet, prefacing it with a manifesto espousing misogynist, neo-fascist ideology.

During his five-month trial, Balliet denied the Holocaust in open court -- a crime in Germany -- and expressed no remorse to those targeted, many of whom were co-plaintiffs in the case.

During the trial, Balliet insisted that "attacking the synagogue was not a mistake, they are my enemies".

