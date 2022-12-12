Read news from:
Living in Germany: The Ampel’s first year, a glass Tannenbaum and the coldest winter

From a look back at the new German government's first year in office to perhaps the most unusual Christmas tree we've ever seen, here are some of the big talking points to life in Germany.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:08 CET
A drone captures snow in the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt on Monday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

When Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) entered office on December 8th, 2021, he could never have predicted the year he would face. From Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the energy crisis and even a potential coup, Germany’s new coalition has had to tackle crisis upon crisis – and still try to implement its own ambitious agenda at home.

How well the government has managed either of these tasks is up for debate, but what’s clear is that there has been movement on some of their key pledges this year.

We’ve seen progress towards a new citizenship law – a subject close to many of our readers’ hearts – and a point-based immigration system.

We’ve also seen the wheels turning on a new nationwide €49 “Deutschlandticket” that could be up for sale next spring. A controversial abortion law has also been shelved, while Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has been spearheading plans for a legal cannabis market. But as our review of the coalition’s kept (and unkept) promises shows, there’s still plenty of work to be done. 

Tweet of the week

Phones across the country let out an ungodly wail on Thursday as the government carried out its second ‘Warntag’ – or “warning day” – to test its emergency notification systems. But it wasn’t quite the dramatic scene that some were expecting, as Nic Houghton points out in this tweet. 

Where is this?

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lars Klemmer

This heartwarming snap was taken in the East Frisian town of Leer, which is nestled on the northern coast of Germany near the Dutch border. The centrepiece of this year’s Christmas market is a stunning Tannenbaum, or Christmas tree, formed entirely of glass. If you want to visit it, be sure to go at night, when the pyramid-shamed sculpture is fully lit up with dazzling LED lights.  

Did you know?

Temperatures are set to drop well below freezing this week, with some meteorologists predicting that the mercury will sink to a bone-chilling -20C. But while you’re shivering next to the nearest radiator, you may be comforted to know that this winter is far from the coldest on record.

The coldest winter in Germany was recorded way back in 1829/30, when temperatures averaged a nippy -6C – and this was at a time when central heating was a distant pipe dream. But during the Second World War, citizens also had to struggle through a spate of freezing winters in which temperatures average just -5C.

Nevertheless, these chilly winters pale in comparison to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Germany: back in 2001, the weather station in Berchtesgaden National Park in Bavaria reported the country’s lowest-ever temperature of -45.9C. 

So if this week feels unbearably cold, just know it’s not that cold. But that certainly doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy a Glühwein or too – and remember to wrap up warm. 

Living in Germany: Pushback on dual citizenship plans, university ‘buddies’ and Stollen

From possibly the most German-sounding university introduction ever, to a heated ongoing debate about dual citizenship, here are the latest talking points about life in Germany.

Published: 5 December 2022 10:23 CET
Living in Germany: Pushback on dual citizenship plans, university 'buddies' and Stollen

Pushback on citizenship plans

The German coalition government’s proposals to relax citizenship laws are in the spotlight once again this week – but not for a positive reason. In a last-minute debate called by the opposition conservatives (CDU/CSU), emotions ran high as politicians clashed on the proposals that would see naturalisation legislation changed to allow multiple citizenship and remove hurdles of becoming German.

Imogen Goodman wrote in her report that CSU politician Andrea Lindholz called the plans “irresponsible” and “unprofessional”. “I’m convinced that everyone that wants to become German should give up their previous citizenship,” Lindholz said, in response to the idea of allowing people in Germany to hold more than one nationality. The row has thrown doubt onto the changing legislation.

On our Germany in Focus podcast, Julie Schäfer, a citizenship lawyer and dual French-German citizen based in Düsseldorf, said she hoped the laws would be passed. Schäfer said the reforms “would be a great benefit”. “Especially because many people are seeking dual or even multiple citizenship because they still want to be part of their original country, where they were born or where they grew up. They do not want to lose their identity.”

Tweet of the week

The award for the most German-sounding thing this week (or possibly ever?) has to go to this tweet by a student. 

Where is this?

snow in Erfurt

Photo: DPA/Michael Reichel

There’s a real winter – and Christmas – feel in the air across Germany, with lots of snow forecast in the coming days. A coating of snow had already reached Erfurt, Thuringia, on Friday as seen here in this photo next to the central Christmas market. 

Did you know?

Stollen is a traditional Christmas snack in Germany. But did you know that it dates all the way back to the Middle Ages? During that time it was considered a fasting pastry in monasteries during Advent season. The recipe used to have very little ingredients (no butter, for example) and was a bit dry. It was only later that Pope Innozenz VIII allowed butter into the recipe. Nowadays, the cake contains dried candied fruits such as lemon or orange peels.

Some also have marzipan, and raisins. Another favourite twist on the recipe is filling Stollen with poppy seeds, which gives the dough a black, moist colour. These are all loaf-formed and covered in powdered sugar. The name of the cake is thought to come from miners who would take it with them underground as a food supply. In German mining tunnels are called ‘Stollen’.

