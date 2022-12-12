Read news from:
Where rental prices are increasing the fastest in Germany

The rate of increase in rents in the third quarter exceeded last year's figure in all of Germany, with two eastern states seeing the largest rises, according to new data from the Institute of the German Economy (IW).

The rise in residential rental costs in Germany has accelerated significantly again.

According to IW data, advertised rents climbed by an average of 5.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022.

Over the past three years, the average price increase in the third quarter has been 4.5 percent – but in all German states, the increase exceeded this figure this year.

The states with the most sharply rising rents were Saarland (up 7.9 percent), Brandenburg (9.1 percent) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (10.3 percent).

In the major cities, Berlin saw the most steeply rising rents (8.3 percent) followed by Leipzig (7.8 percent) and Düsseldorf (5.9 percent). There were moderate increases in asking rents in Frankfurt (up 1.4 percent on the previous-year quarter), Stuttgart (2.4 percent) and Munich (3.5 percent).

“It shows that the momentum is increasing,” said IW real estate expert Michael Voigtländer.

Increased lending rates, high construction prices and record inflation are making home ownership less affordable. Interest rates for ten-year real estate loans have more than tripled since the beginning of the year, which means that many people are instead switching to the rental market.

Voigtländer explained that, as well as an increase in the number of people looking for rental apartments, some landlords are setting higher rents because of high inflation and there are also catch-up effects in rural regions that still offer comparatively inexpensive housing.

The annual comparison of asking rents was based on almost 1.5 million advertisements on major real estate portals. Asking rents do not yet include any discounts that may eventually be added, but they do show a trend in how the market is developing. But, unlike purchase prices, its rare that rents can be negotiated. 

DZ Bank and the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (vdp) also recently noted an increase in rents. The reason for the “noticeably rising rents” is not only the shift in demand but also the increasing immigration with many refugees from Ukraine, DZ Bank said.

Up to 30 percent of large families in Germany ‘live in overcrowded housing’

In Germany, more than one in ten residents lived in overcrowded housing last year, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office released on Thursday. But the figures were much higher for families with children.

Around 8.6 million people – or 10.5 percent of the population – were living in cramped quarters in 2021.

Households with children were the most likely in overcrowded housing, which is defined as too few rooms in relation to the number of people. This is based on the European Community statistics on income and living conditions, the so-called EU-SILC.  

A home is considered overcrowded if, for example, there is no common room or no separate room per adult.

Among families, the overcrowding rate was 15.9 percent. In households with two adults and at least three children, the figure hovered as high as 30.7 percent. For single parents, it was 28.4 percent. 

At 17.8 percent, the overcrowding rate for minors was around six times higher than for older people aged 65 and over, where the figure stood at only three percent.

Households without children

In households without children, the overcrowding rate was 6.5 percent, lower than across all other types of living situations. Proportionally, two adults without children were least likely to live in overcrowded housing, with a figure of just 2.7 percent.

According to the statistics office, there was a marked difference between urban and rural areas. The proportion of people living in overcrowded apartments in larger cities was around three times higher at 15.5 percent than in rural areas at 4.9 percent.

Across the EU, however, Germany fares better than average. According to Eurostat, the overcrowding rate in the EU in 2021 was 17.1 percent.

