Berlin police call for consequences as climate protesters glue selves to streets

On Monday morning, climate protesters from the 'Last Generation' glued themselves to major streets. Police and politicians called for tougher penalties against the group, who bill themselves as carrying out civil disobedience.

Published: 12 December 2022 18:00 CET
A climate activist who taped his hand to a highway exit ramp at Innsbrucker Platz in Berlin is cut loose by police officers.
A climate activist who taped his hand to a highway exit ramp at Innsbrucker Platz in Berlin is cut loose by police officers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Climate activists from the group “Last Generation” blocked important motorway access roads in Berlin on Monday morning. Police were deployed at six locations, which opened up again for regular traffic by the afternoon.

Both police and politicians pleaded for tougher measures against the protesters, who have been taking various actions around Germany, ranging from climbing monuments to unfurl signs to glueing themselves to airport tarmacs. The group has grabbed nationwide headlines after it blocked planes from landing at both Berlin and Munich’s airports.

Berlin’s police on Monday called for up to seven days of detention following their road-blocking protest actions, which the group themselves bills as pacifist but that opponents say put the public in potentially dangerous and costly traffic situations.

Some of the protests have also carried heavier financial costs, such as when two protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting. Both protesters were arrested for trespassing and property damage.

The “Last Generation” has been taking radical actions almost daily for the past year in order to draw attention to climate change and call on society to take urgent action. 

Some, such as Monday’s demo, are in the form of blockade actions on streets, where activists glue themselves to the roadway. The group itself reported on Monday that they had blocked roads at five locations in Berlin; in addition, a 72-year-old man chained himself to a gantry over a motorway.

The group’s demands include a speed limit of 100 km per hour on motorways, a nationwide nine-euro ticket and a general renunciation of fossil fuels such as coal. 

Proportional punishment?

Protestant Bishop Christian Stäblein called on rbb24 Inforadio to engage more with the concerns and to enter into dialogue. 

“This does not mean legitimising the breaking of the law,” he said, “but society has shown a certain sluggishness when it comes to climate protection.”

But CDU parliamentary group leader Kai Wegner, on the other hand, called for a hard line against the protesters.

Munich has been taking consistent action against the “climate gluers,” said Wegner. He pointed out that Bavaria’s capital bans their protest actions on roads important for emergency services and on bridges.

“Berlin’s interior senate should order the same in Berlin,” Wegner said.

Berlin’s police union also said it was the task of politicians to “secure social peace.”

According to spokesman Benjamin Jendro, “The possibility of detention for four or seven days would do its part and prevent our colleagues from having to go out every day in wind and [bad] weather with plenty of cooking oil.” The latter is used to loosen the adhesive on the roadway.

Currently, according to the police, activists can be taken into custody for up to 48 hours as a precaution. In Bavaria, such preventive detention is possible for up to 30 days. 

This long period has sparked a debate about the proportionality of the consequences in the two major capitals.

Munich airport forced to close runway due to climate protest

Activists from the 'Last Generation' group glued themselves to a taxiway at Munich airport on Thursday, forcing the closure of at least one runway for approximately 45 minutes.

Published: 8 December 2022 10:50 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 13:28 CET
According to German media reports, around mid-morning a handful of climate activists managed to access the area and stick themselves to the tarmac in the northern part of the airport. 

The demonstration resulted in the closure of one of the airport’s two runways for several minutes, a spokesperson told BR on Thursday.

However, security were able to quickly break up the demonstration and the re-routing of flights to the other runway meant there were only minimal delays to scheduling. 

The activists have since been taken into custody and flight operations have returned to normal, the spokesperson said.

According to the airport, the activists also tried to enter the area on the south side of the airport, but were prevented from doing so by the police.

At around 10:30am, a video posted on Twitter appeared to show activists on the runway surrounded by police. 

Police in the Upper Bavaria district and federal police at the airport confirmed a “major police operation” at the airport when asked by BR. 

‘Incident’ at BER 

As reports of the protest emerged, the activist group ‘Last Generation’ claimed responsibility for the demonstration on Twitter and indicated that a similar demo would be carried out at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport (BER),

“We are always ready for constructive talks, like yesterday with the Bavarian Minister of the Interior. But what we need in the face of the looming climate hell are actions and not just empty words,” spokesperson Aimée van Baalen said in a statement.

According to the group’s press release, “several protesters also found their way onto the Berlin BER airport site”.

But the airport said the protest had been intercepted. 

A spokesperson for BER told The Local: “We are able to confirm there was an incident at BER Airport today. Trespassers went into the security area. The authorities arrived on-site immediately. Today, so far air travel was not affected by any means.”

The news comes just a few weeks after climate activists managed to ground flights at BER airport for a full two hours, resulting in major delays throughout the day.

Passengers present on flights heading to BER confirmed to The Local that some had been forced to turn around and return to their destination, including one flight that had been heading to Berlin from Copenhagen.

Other flights that were unable to land were forced to circle the airport for more than an hour.

Last Generation has carried out a series of increasingly eye-catching stunts in Germany over the past few months, drawing criticism from politicians.

The activists’ “criminal” acts had “nothing to do with legitimate protest”, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said in a statement.

“A democracy decides on the basis of majorities and does not allow itself to be blackmailed,” Wissing said.

In October, members of the group threw mashed potatoes over a glass-covered Claude Monet painting in Potsdam and glued themselves to an exhibition of a dinosaur skeleton at Berlin’s Natural History Museum.

The government has warned climate activists not break the law, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz describing the stunts as “misguided”.

