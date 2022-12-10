Read news from:
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal

Germany is set to receive its first floating gas terminal, officials said Friday, as the country looks to replace Russian supplies it previously received via pipeline.

Published: 10 December 2022 09:45 CET
The construction site of the Uniper Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Jade Bight in Wilhelmshaven. Photo: FOCKE STRANGMANN/AFP

The “Hoegh Esperanza” will dock at the northern port of Wilhelmshaven in the coming days, loaded with an initial shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a government spokeswoman said Friday.

The ship — a so-called floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) — is carrying enough LNG from Nigeria to supply “50,000 households for a year”, she said.

The vessel, currently off the coast of Brittany, France, according to the website Marine Traffic, will stay docked at Wilhelmshaven on Germany’s North Sea coast for several years.

The platform that will connect the unit to the onshore gas network was built at breakneck speed in a matter of months and will be inaugurated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz on December 17.

The Wilhelmshaven terminal, which will start pumping gas from December 22, according to the operator Uniper, will allow for the import of gas equivalent to 20 percent of the previous supplies from Russia.

Unlike other European countries, Germany did not already have any terminals for the import of LNG, instead getting the majority of its gas from Russia via undersea and overland pipelines.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow progressively dwindled gas deliveries to Germany, before cutting them off completely in September.

In order to secure the country’s energy supply, officials in Berlin have poured billions of euros into the development of sea terminals for the import of LNG.

In total, the government has announced plans for five such installations.

Two private projects are also in the works, including a terminal in northeastern Lubmin which should open in the coming weeks.

But the country has yet to seal a major contract for supply of the replacement fuel. A recent deal with the Qatari state energy company will only come into effect in 2026.

As such, Germany remains exposed to volatile market prices for LNG with a knock-on effect for consumers.

German energy firm RWE takes Gazprom to court over supply halts

German's RWE said Tuesday it is taking legal action against Russia's Gazprom over halted gas supplies, the latest German company to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Published: 6 December 2022 12:50 CET
Following the invasion, Gazprom steadily dwindled pipeline supplies to Germany in apparent retaliation for Western sanctions on Russia, sending energy prices soaring.

Last week, German energy giant Uniper said it was seeking damages from Gazprom at an international tribunal, as the Russian company’s failure to deliver gas had cost them billions of euros.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Uniper takes Gazprom to court over halted gas supplies

An RWE spokeswoman confirmed to AFP the company had also launched action, but declined to give further details.

Gazprom’s failure to deliver promised supplies has meant that German companies, long heavily reliant on Russian energy, had to buy gas on world markets at far higher prices.

Financial daily Handelsblatt reported that the costs incurred by RWE were likely lower, at around €1 billion, than those faced by Uniper.

Uniper had far larger contracts, and has put its losses from the supply halts at €11.6 billion. Gazprom has rejected Uniper’s claims.

The company, Germany’s biggest gas importer, has agreed a deal to be nationalised after Russia’s drastic reduction in supplies pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.

READ ALSO: How Germany became ensnared by Russian gas

It reported a €40 billion net loss for the first nine months of the
year, one of the biggest losses in German corporate history.

