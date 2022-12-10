Active hostage situation in Dresden shopping centre

There is an active hostage situation in a shopping centre in the city of Dresden, in eastern Germany, according to German media reports.

According to BILD, an armed man killed an elderly woman on Saturday morning then shot at the Radio Dresden offices with a pistol. He reportedly then fled to the Altmarktgalerie shopping centre and took hostages in a pharmacy.

Deutsche Welle reports that the nearby Striezelmarkt Christmas market has been closed.

A police operation is ongoing, and Dresden police have asked residents and tourists to avoid the city centre.

